Victim Airlifted To Maryland Hospital After Edgewood Shooting, Sheriff Says

Rosedale resident Oluwatishe Oluwatamilore Ilori, 22, suffered serious injuries on Jan. 17 and was listed in critical condition on Thursday morning following an overnight shooting, according to the Harford County Sheriff's Office.

Shortly after 9 p.m. on Wednesday, deputies were called to the area of Harford Square Drive at O&P Court in Edgewood to investigate reports of shots fired with one person down.

Upon arrival, they found Ilori suffering from gunshots to both the upper and lower body.

First responders treated Ilori until a state police helicopter arrived to rush the shooting victim to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for further treatment and evaluation.

Detectives from the sheriff's office are now investigating. No additional details were provided.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting has been asked to contact investigators by calling (410) 836-5430.

