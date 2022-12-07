Separate Fatal I-95 Crashes In Harford County Shut Down Stretch Of Northbound Lanes

Traffic was tied up on I-95 on Wednesday morning in Harford County as police investigated a pair of separate fatal crashes.

First responders were first called shortly before 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7 to the northbound lanes of I-95 near exit 77 in Belcamp, which blocked all lanes of travel, officials from the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene of the initial crash, officials said.

Later, at approximately 10:45 a.m., on Monday morning, Maryland State Police confirmed that there was a second crash under investigation near MD Route 543 on I-95 north in Edgewood, with at least one dead, according to investigators.

It is unclear when I-95 will fully reopen.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates on Wednesday afternoon.

