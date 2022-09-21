Multiple Lanes Closed On I-95 In Harford County For Tractor-Trailer Crash (DEVELOPING)

The afternoon rush for drivers on I-95 in Maryland was a hectic one after multiple tractor-trailers crashed in Harford County.

Traffic was tied up shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, when a crash in the northbound lanes of the interstate near Maryland Route 24 in Harford County blocked all lanes, while southbound lanes were slowed by rubberneckers checking in on the crash.

According to reports, there were multiple tractor-trailers involved in the crash near Edgewood, which left one ruck destroyed with its contents strewn across the roadway.

Injuries were reported, but the extent was not immediately clear on Wednesday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

