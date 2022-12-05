Contact Us
Harford Daily Voice serves Aberdeen, Abingdon, Bel Air, Edgewood, Fallston, Havre de Grace, Jarrettsville, Joppatowne, Perryman, Pleasant Hills & Riverside
Return to your home site

Menu

Traffic

Maryland Bridge Shut Down As Police Investigate Early Morning Crash On Hatem Bridge

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
The crash shut down Hatem Bridge in both directions in Havre De Grace.
The crash shut down Hatem Bridge in both directions in Havre De Grace. Photo Credit: Twitter/@MDTA

An early Monday morning crash led to the closure of a normally-busy bridge in Maryland as police investigated the incident.

In Harford County, three vehicles were involved in a crash on US 40 that was reported at approximately 6:40 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 5 at the Hatem Bridge in Havre De Grace, according to officials.

The crash reportedly happened between Highway 222 and Aiken Avenue, leading to a closure of nearly two hours before the bridge was reopened shortly after 8 a.m. on Monday morning, just in time for commuters.

It is unclear what caused the crash, which shut down traffic in both directions. No injuries were initially reported.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for new information as it is released. 

to follow Daily Voice Harford and receive free news updates.