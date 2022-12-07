Here's What We Know About Two Fatal I-95 Crashes Reported In Harford County Two Hours Apart

New details have emerged in Harford County as Maryland State Police troopers continue to investigate a pair of separate fatal crashes on I-95 involving utility trucks that killed two people back-to-back on Wednesday morning.

Police investigators have identified Elizabeth New Jersey resident Caprice N. Davis, 27 as one of two victims who were killed in the northbound lanes of I-95 in Harford County in the course of under two hours on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

The morning of violence in Harford County began at approximately 6:45 a.m. on Wednesday morning, when troopers from the Maryland State Police JFK Memorial Highway Barrack responded to I-95 north at MD Route 543 in Belcamp to investigate a five-vehicle crash.

According to police, the initial investigation determined that a 2023 Chevrolet Traverse driven by Davis was traveling north on the interstate in the left lane when it crossed over the solid yellow line into the shoulder and struck two tractor-trailers.

The Chevrolet then ping-ponged back into the roadway, where it was struck by a third tractor-trailer. Davis was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

No other injuries were reported in the initial crash.

Less than two hours later, at approximately 8:35 a.m. on the I-95 northbound lanes near Maryland Route 24 in Edgewood, troopers were again called to investigate a fatal crash.

The preliminary investigation into the second crash determined that a 2021 Subaru Forrester - driven by a woman whose name has not been released by police investigators, pending the notification of her family - was traveling north when she rear-ended a dump truck that had been stopped in the area and associated with the original crash.

The victim in the second crash was also pronounced dead at the scene.

During the investigation into the fatal crashes, which remain under investigation, police say all lanes on I-95 north were closed.

