Ten Children, Infant Injured In Harford County Bus Crash: State Police

Maryland State Police are investigating after a KinderCare mini-bus was struck by a Honda Accord in the area of Route 924 and Bel Air South Parkway in Abingdon at approximately 8:30 a.m., officials say.

According to police, 10 children on the bus were transported to the Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air for treatment of various injuries, while the driver of the Honda and a 1-year-old passenger were also taken by paramedics to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore for evaluation.

Police say that the driver of the Honda was attempting to make a left-hand turn onto Laurel Bush Road and failed to yield the right of way, causing the bus to crash into the passenger side of the Accord.

No information about the injuries were released by state police later on Monday morning.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

