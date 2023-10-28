Teen Student To Be Tried As Adult After Loaded Gun Found In Edgewood HS Locker: Sheriff

During a search at Edgewood High School on Friday, officials say that they found a loaded Walther PK380 handgun after administrators launched a search into the smell of marijuana inside the building.

According to a spokesperson from the sheriff's office, "in light of the seriousness and potential danger posed by this incident," the teen will be tried as an adult, though charges have not been announced.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

