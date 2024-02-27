Mostly Cloudy 54°

SHARE

Stretch Of I-95 Approaching Harford County Shut Down For Tractor-Trailer Crash (Developing)

Traffic came to a standstill on I-95 in Northern Maryland on Tuesday afternoon for an investigation, according to officials.

I-95 at Joppa Road on Tuesday, Feb. 27.&nbsp;

I-95 at Joppa Road on Tuesday, Feb. 27. 

 Photo Credit: Maryland DOT
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

Motorists heading north on the interstate toward Harford County have been advised to find alternate routes, when officials were forced to shut down I-95 near exit 74 (Mountain Road) in Joppa

As of 3:20 p.m. on Feb. 27, traffic was not moving due to an incident in the area involving a tractor-trailer that spilled debris onto the roadway and blocked all four lanes of the highway.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Harford and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE