Stretch Of I-95 Approaching Harford County Shut Down For Tractor-Trailer Crash (Developing)

Motorists heading north on the interstate toward Harford County have been advised to find alternate routes, when officials were forced to shut down I-95 near exit 74 (Mountain Road) in Joppa

As of 3:20 p.m. on Feb. 27, traffic was not moving due to an incident in the area involving a tractor-trailer that spilled debris onto the roadway and blocked all four lanes of the highway.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

