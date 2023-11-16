Rumors Swirling About Immigrant Families Relocating From New York City To Harford County Hotels

Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly is digging his heels in the ground amid reports and rumors that hundreds of families could be heading from the Big Apple to the Old Line State for temporary housing.

According to Cassilly, more than 200 families are among those being discussed to move to Maryland hotels.

"My office received an unsolicited letter on Monday from an unknown organization indicating that they were working to bring up to 105 families of undocumented immigrants from New York City to the Holiday Inn in Belcamp," he said.

A similar letter was also sent to Aberdeen Mayor Patrick McGrady's Office from the same organization regarding 115 families that would be sent to the Comfort Inn & Suites on Hospitality Way.

Cassilly noted that they are still working to verify the accuracy of the letters as of Thursday afternoon.

He said that he has reached out to the governor's office, Maryland Department of Human Services, and officials in New York City, none of whom have any record of the possible relocation, though Cassilly said that once they get to the bottom of the situation, "If it is true, I will use every resource at my disposal to prevent it."

Cassilly made note that the county lacks the resources to accommodate such an influx of families, while casting blame on the federal government and New York.

"The people of Harford County are kind and generous, but we do not have the resources, school capacity, or funding to support 220 immigrant families with an unknown number of children who will overwhelm our schools," he said. "These families are the victims of the federal government's inhumane and disastrous open border policy and New York's virtue-signaling as sanctuary city.

"I will not allow Harford County citizens to pay for the failures of leadership in Washington, DC and New York City."

