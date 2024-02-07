Rachel Morin's Harford County Murder Probed By True Crime Podcasters In Colorado

The 37-year-old a mom of five was walking on the Ma and Pa Trail in Bel Air on Aug. 5, 2023, when she disappeared. Two days later, authorities confirmed her body had been found along the trail.

Six months later, her killer remains at large.

Michael Gabriszeski, a retired national park search and rescue officer, tells WPDE that his stepdaughter found Morin's body in a tunnel drain along the trail in a pool of blood having suffered severe head trauma.

Mile Higher, hosted by husband and wife Josh Thomas and Kendall Rae, made a $5,000 donation toward the reward in finding Morin's killer, bringing the total to $35,000, the Morin family attorneys said.

"We are profoundly grateful to the Mile Higher Podcast for their generous contribution to the Rachel Morin Reward Fund," Managing Partner Randall Rice, of Rice, Murtha, Psoras Trial Lawyers, said.

"This increase in funds represents the solidarity of the community in their relentless pursuit of justice for Rachel Morin. It sends a clear message that we will leave no stone unturned in our efforts to find answers and bring the man responsible to justice. It also reflects how Rachel's loss resonates with other parents who cannot imagine their children being left motherless by a violent crime."

Authorities have linked a man captured on home surveillance footage in Los Angeles to the crime, however, the search has been fruitless.

