Shortly before 8:30 a.m. on April 11, troopers were called to a stretch of the highway near St. Mary's Road in Pylesville, where there was a reported multi-vehicle crash.

According to the preliminary investigation, a 2014 Chevy Equinox being driven by Dundalk resident Matthew Rockstroh, 36, for unknown reasons, crossed over from the southbound lane into the northbound lane of traffic and crashed head-on into 44-year-old Jarrettsville native Bryan Frei's Toyota Tacoma.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene by first responders in Harford County.

While state police investigated the crash, Route 165 was temporarily closed for several hours in both directions for approximately five hours before reopening.

The crash remains under investigation on Saturday, April l13.

