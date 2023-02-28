Sisters, Children Displaced By Fast-Moving Harford County Fire

Several children are among six who were displaced early on Tuesday morning when a fast moving fire tore through a Harford County home.

A team of more than two dozen firefighters from the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company and neighboring agencies were called shortly before 6:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28 to the 1100 block of Shady Drive in Edgewood when a fire broke out in an area bedroom.

According to the Office of the Maryland Fire Marshal, the blaze started in a bedroom and was discovered by one of the occupants of the home who woke up and discovered the flames.

She was able to get out, officials said, alerted other occupants, and everyone escaped the fast-moving fire, officials said.

Firefighters took approximately 30 minutes to get the blaze under control and they remained at the scene to extinguish hot spots on Tuesday morning.

Officials said that the preliminary cause of the fire was determined to be accidental due to a space heater. It caused an estimated $100,000 ($80,000 to the structure, $20,000 to its contents) for the homeowners.

No injuries were reported.

Two adult sisters and four children were displaced by the fire and are being assisted by Harford County Disaster Assistance.

