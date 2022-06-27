Shooting Suspect Apprehended After Pizza Place Altercation In Harford County

An argument at a Maryland pizza place led to a man being airlifted to the hospital after he was stalked to a Harford County townhouse and shot multiple times, authorities announced.

Edgewood County resident Malik Burns, 27, was arrested on Sunday, June 26, following an investigation into a non-fatal shooting in Joppa that started outside a Papa John's restaurant.

Shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, deputies from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 300 block of Ellsworth Place in Joppa, where there was a reported shooting victim.

Upon arrival, deputies located the shooting victim, Da’Shawn Betterson, 24, of Edgewood, who was found in a townhouse with multiple gunshot wounds to his lower body, according to a spokesperson from the sheriff’s office.

Betterson was treated at the scene by members of the sheriff’s office until he was airlifted to a local trauma center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries by a Maryland State Police Medivac Helicopter.

The investigation into the shooting determined that Burns was involved in an altercation with Betterson in the parking lot of a local Papa John’s Pizza location, and he proceeded to follow him to the Ellsworth Place townhouse to assault him.

Burns was tracked down on Sunday and charged with:

First-degree attempted murder;

Second-degree attempted murder;

Assault;

Use of a handgun in the commission of a felony.

He was transported to the Harford County Detention Center where he is being held without bail.

The sheriff’s office noted that the investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the attempted murder has been asked to contact the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division by calling (443) 409-3502.

