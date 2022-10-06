Maryland State Police Bust Harford County Man On Child Pornography Charges

A months-long investigation into child pornography being distributed on the Internet by the Maryland State Police Department led to a dozen charges for a Harford County man, authorities announced.

Joshua Hicks-Kachik, 32, was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 6 at his Joppa home and charged with nine counts of possession of child pornography and three counts of distribution of child pornography, officials said.

In late July, a spokesperson for the agency said that troopers from the Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force launched an online investigation involving the distribution and possession of child pornography.

Investigators obtained media files of child pornography that were being distributed online, the spokesperson said. Further investigations led to the identification of Hicks-Kachik and his residence in Harford County as the origin of some of the porn.

When he was taken into custody at approximately 6:45 a.m. on Thursday morning, troopers seized his electronic devices, which investigators said contained “multiple child pornography files.”

Hicks-Kachik is being held at the Harford County Detention Center pending an initial appearance before a District Court Commissioner.

