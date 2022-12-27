Lottery Scratch-Off Robbers Sentenced Following I-95 Police Pursuit Through Harford County

Two armed robbers who took police on a high-speed pursuit on I-95 from Aberdeen to Havre de Grace in Harford County will spend time behind bars after admitting to their roles in a potentially violent incident, federal officials announced.

Noland Rheubotton, 57, and James Featherstone, 60, both of Baltimore, have been sentenced to 10 years in prison, followed by years of supervised release for an armed commercial robbery and for brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence more than three years ago.

According to their guilty pleas, on Dec. 22, 2019, Rheubottom and Featherstone walked into a gas station convenience store in Aberdeen brandishing handguns during a robbery of lottery scratch-off tickets before fleeing in a silver Toyota Corolla.

Officers from the Aberdeen Police Department responded to the reported robbery and were able to locate the Corolla in the area, though when they attempted to stop the pair at gunpoint, the driver sped away onto I-95, swerving to avoid police cruisers in his path.

Officials say that the duo sped away and exited I-95 while being pursued and traveled toward Havre de Grace, at which point local police there joined the pursuit.

With an assist from stop sticks, the Toyota was stopped in Havre de Grace when the tires were deflated and they drove into a police barricade, leading to the apprehension of both Rheubotton and Featherstone.

During a subsequent search of the Corolla, police recovered a Colt .38 special revolver on the floorboard of the vehicle, and there was a bag inside the vehicle with Maryland lottery tickets, coin rolls, and loose cash.

Investigators also located a Maryland driver’s license in Featherstone’s name, mail addressed to Featherstone, two cell phones, gloves, and a black hood.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Harford and receive free news updates.