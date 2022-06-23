Contact Us
Harford Daily Voice serves Aberdeen, Abingdon, Bel Air, Edgewood, Fallston, Havre de Grace, Jarrettsville, Joppatowne, Perryman, Pleasant Hills & Riverside
Police & Fire

Homeowner Hospitalized In Harford County After House Fire Breaks Out

A homeowner was injured in the Harford County fire.
A homeowner was injured in the Harford County fire. Photo Credit: Maryland State Fire Marshal
The aftermath of the Harford County fire.
The aftermath of the Harford County fire. Photo Credit: Susquehanna Hose Company

A Harford County homeowner was hospitalized after an electrical fire sparked in his Havre De Grace home, the state fire marshal announced.

First responders were dispatched to Gashey Drive shortly before 3 p.m. on Thursday, June 23, where there was a reported fire that broke out in a one-story, single-family dwelling.

More than two dozen firefighters responded to the scene, officials said, and the flames were knocked down within minutes.

The owner of the home was treated and transported to the Bayview Medical Center for treatment of minor non-life-threatening injuries after discovering the fire and attempting to fight it with a fire extinguisher.

Officials said that the accidental fire caused an estimated $7,000 in damages to the home and property inside.

“The owner was home and discovered the fire,” the fire marshal stated. “He attempted to extinguish the fire, sustaining minor injuries. Investigators credit the owner with the closing bedroom door behind him, subsequently containing the fire.” 

