Forklift Driver Dies From Burns Months After Camper Trailer Explosion In Harford County

Officials from Johns Hopkins Hospital confirmed that Robert Kellogg has died from his injuries three months after his camper trailer exploded outside a Harford County business.

Kellogg, 38, died on Saturday, Jan. 21 after more than 60 percent of his body suffered extensive burns outside B&T Services on Pulaski Highway in Joppa in October.

The Harford County Sheriff's Office was the first to arrive at the scene and found Kellogg with severe burns and fire engulfing a 30-foot camper trailer between two buildings, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

Kellogg, who was an employee at the company and had permission to park his camper on the property, told responding deputies he was having problems with his heater and that the trailer exploded.

He was treated by paramedics and transported to the Johns Hopkins Bayview Burn Center, where he was treated for burns on more than half of his body. He was later transferred to the Johns Hopkins Hospital ICU for additional treatment.

The investigation into the explosion by the Maryland State Fire Marshal concluded that Kellogg operated a forklift to move a 120-gallon propane tank from a garage on the property to his nearby trailer.

He then returned the forklift and went into his trailer, and approximately 75 minutes later, it exploded, and Kellogg was able to escape its burning remains with his dog, which was also injured.

According to State Fire Marshal Brian Geraci, investigators determined that Kellogg had improperly connected the larger tank to the campers’ propane system, causing what would become the fatal explosion.

“I cannot emphasize enough that people should never tamper with their propane tanks or lines to the appliances in their home,” he said in a statement. “Do not try to repair or modify valves, regulators, connectors, or tank parts.

“Propane cylinders have special components which keep them safe for use with grills and other propane appliances,” Geraci continued. "An improperly connected tank or appliance can cause a gas leak. Licensed propane service technicians have the training to install, maintain, and repair your propane system and appliances.”

