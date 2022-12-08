Fast-Moving Fire Spreads From Maryland Townhouse Deck To Roof, Attic

A fast-moving two-alarm townhouse fire caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages in Harford County after rapidly spreading from a rear deck to the rest of the structure, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.

Members of the Bel Air Volunteer Fire Company responded to a stretch of townhouses on Betty Court in Forest Hill shortly before 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, when the homeowners found a fire that broke out on their back deck.

It took a team of 40 firefighters approximately 20 minutes to get the fire under control, according to the marshal, which noted that fire alarms and sprinklers were available inside the home, but were not activated due to the incident originating outside.

Officials said that the occupants of the townhouse were able to safely escape after discovering the fire on the deck, which spread rapidly to the roof and attic.

Adjacent homes sustained extensive damage as firefighters fought the blaze, the fire marshal noted. Occupants of both residences are being assisted by friends and family, officials said.

In total, the fire did an estimated $350,000 in damages. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, though officials noted that “discarded smoking material can not be ruled out.”

