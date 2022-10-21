Early-Morning Boat Explosion Rocks Harford County Marina: Fire Marshal

A boater in Maryland received an explosive start to Friday morning when a vessel went up in flames after a fresh refueling at the Tidewater Marina in Harford County.

Shortly before 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, first responders from multiple agencies were called to the marina on Bourbon Street in Havre De Grace, where there was a massive boat fire that sent plumes of black smoke billowing throughout the area.

According to the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal, the owner told investigators that he had just finished refueling the boat when he tried to start the boat and it caught fire.

Crews from the Susquehanna Hose Company, Maryland Natural Resource Police, Harford County HAZMAT Team, and US Coast Guard all responded to the scene of the blaze, which took approximately 25 firefighters 30 minutes to get under control.

“Gasoline fumes are highly volatile and are a leading cause of marine-related explosions and fires, gasoline fumes, which are heavier than air, can easily accumulate in a vessel's bilge due to improper refueling or fuel system leaks,” according to investigators.

One Tidewater Marina employee was evaluated and treated for smoke inhalation, the fire marshal said. The blaze caused an estimated $30,000 in damages and the boat suffered extensive damage.

“Deputy State Fire Marshals recommend operating engine compartment blowers for at least 4 minutes and checking the engine compartment bilge for gasoline vapors every time before starting engines or generators,” fire officials advised.

“Other precautions for refueling include turning off the engine, not smoking, and securing power to all ­electric motors, pumps, by turning off the main battery switch.”

