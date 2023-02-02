Couple Charged In Connection With Vacant Havre De Grace House Blaze: Maryland Fire Marshal

A local couple has been identified as suspects and implicated as the firebugs who allegedly set an expensive house fire in mid-November that has been under investigation for months.

Baltimore County resident Noah Larkins, 22, of Nottingham, and Monica Boesch, 24, of Abingdon, are facing arson and other charges after being caught on camera running away from a vacant house fire late last year.

First responders from the Susquehanna Hose Company responded to a vacant home owned by SHK Holdings in the 2000 block of Pulaski Highway in Havre De Grace Shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, according to the fire marshal.

Officials say that it took a team of 65 firefighters approximately 90 minutes to get the flames under control as they battled the blaze that sent smoke billowing through the area, though the fire caused an estimated $100,000 in damages to the structure and its contents.

The fire marshal announced that the partners in crime have been charged with:

Second-degree arson;

Second-degree burglary;

Malicious burning;

Malicious destruction of property over $1,000.

The investigation into the blaze led police to photos of two people running from the scene believed to be a man and a woman in their mid-teens or early 20s who were later identified as Larkins and Boesch after tips flooded in from the community.

Larkins was served on a warrant on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at the Harford County Detention Center, where he was already being held on unrelated charges. Boesch was served with a criminal summons early on Thursday, Feb. 2.

"I'm very thankful for the community's tips and leads, which assisted in bringing these suspects to justice'" State Fire Marshal Brian Geraci said in a statement. "We are fortunate no one was injured because we have seen the unpredictable nature of vacant homes that can quickly lead to tragedy as we did last January in the deaths of three Baltimore City firefighters,"

