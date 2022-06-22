Cigarette Thief May Have Been Driving Stolen Car In Harford County: Sheriff

Recognize him?

Police investigators in Maryland are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and tracking down a wanted man who allegedly robbed a Harford County store before taking off in a potentially stolen vehicle.

Shortly before 2:15 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, deputies from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 900 block of Philadelphia Road in Joppa, where there was a reported theft that had just taken place.

It is alleged that upon arrival, investigators were advised that an unknown suspect entered the store, proceeded behind the counter, took multiple cartons of cigarettes, and fled, according to a spokesperson from the sheriff's office.

Investigators noted that the suspect then left the area in a dark-blue Volkswagen Passat, which may have been stolen from another jurisdiction.

In a surveillance photo released by the sheriff’s office, the heavily-tattooed suspect can be seen wearing a white sleeveless shirt, white glasses, and a bright red hat, shoes, and pants.

No other descriptive information was provided by the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect has been asked to contact Deputy First Class Keller at the Harford County Sheriff’s Office by calling (410) 612-1717 or Harford Crime Solvers at 1-888-540-8477.

