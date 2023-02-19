Body Found In Burned Down Bel Air Home After Explosion Reported: Maryland Fire Marshal

One person is dead in Harford County after a reported explosion leveled a home in Bel Air, according to the Maryland Fire Marshal.

First responders from multiple agencies were called to a two-alarm fire on Glenwood Road in Bel Air on Saturday, Feb. 18, that rapidly spread in part due to tricky conditions.

Officials say that two homeowners were located safely, though the search for a third party led to the discovery of a victim at approximately 11 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19 as crews searched at the scene.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office has been called in on Sunday to investigate the fatal fire. The body of the victim is being transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the identify and exact cause of death.

Deputy state fire marshals are continuing their investigation with the ATF and Bel Air Volunteer Fire Company to determine the cause and origin of the fire and reported explosion. More information is expected to be released on Sunday afternoon.

