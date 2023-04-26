Plank-Wielding Fallston Man Who Assaulted Police During Jan. 6 Capitol Riot Heading To Prison

Fallston resident Jacob Michael Therres, 25, who assaulted officers during the Washington, DC breach, has been sentenced to 40 months in prison, followed by 36 months of supervised release for assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers using a dangerous weapon during the violent incident.

In addition to his prison term, Therres, who stormed the Capitol with his stepfather Douglas Wyatt, 49, also of Fallston, was ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution.

On the afternoon of the insurrection, it is alleged that Wyatt was involved in several assaults of officers with a chemical spray on the Lower West Terrace of the Capitol, all while shouting obscenities at them and pulling away another rioter's flag from an officer who attempted to grab it.

Prosecutors say that Wyatt also handed a long, heavy plank to Therres, who used it to strike an officer in the head, leaving him with lingering medical effects from the blow, including dizziness that was reported by prosecutors as recently as this week.

Therres also sprayed a chemical irritant toward a line of officers.

Both were brought down by tipsters who pointed out that Wyatt posted photos and videos of himself at the Capitol on social media while touting his actions on the day of the riot.

Therres is reportedly the fourth person from Maryland to be sentenced for their actions during the Jan. 6 riot.

Complete details of Wyatt and Therres’ actions at the Capitol on Jan. 6 from the Department of Justice can be found here.

