Shortly after 6 a.m. on May 5, troopers were called to a stretch of the northbound lanes of the interstate in Belcamp, when a bus carrying 24 people struck a guardrail and lost control, leading to the crash.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders and several other passengers were taken by paramedics to several area hospitals.

According to the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company, 10 patients were taken to the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Hospital in Bel Air, eight were taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in Baltimore, while five were taken to the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Aberdeen.

The crash resulted in all northbound lanes being closed at mile marker 77 while police investigated the fatal crash.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. No charges have been filed.

Troopers from the Bel Air Barrack responded to the scene along with officers from the Maryland Transportation Authority Police and deputies from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

