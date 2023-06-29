Oh Deer: Harford County Sheriff Makes Unusual Save

The agency's Special Response Team used all the tools in their tool belt on Wednesday, June 28 when they were called into action while doing routine training exercises at Palmer Park.

While they were focusing on their training, they spotted a distressed baby deer that was in the bottom of a well in the area.

Much like they would if a child was struck, members of the sheriff's office were able to rappel to the bottom of the well, secured the baby deer, and brought it back to the surface, where it wandered back into safety.

