Off-Duty Bel Air Firefighter Saves Burning Home While Family Was Out Of State: Fire Marshal

While enjoying his day off, a volunteer firefighter in Harford County leapt into action when a Bel Air home caught fire while the homeowners were away on Wednesday morning.

Shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5, a neighbor spotted smoke coming from a home on Prospect Mill Road, prompting an immediate response from the passerby and other witnesses, including a member of the Bel Air Volunteer Fire Company.

At the time the fire broke out, the owners of the home were out of state.

According to the Maryland Fire Marshal, the Good Samaritans used a garden hose to help control the fire through a broken bedroom window until first responders from the agency could arrive to knock down the flames.

It took a team of 30 firefighters just 10 minutes to control the fire, but it still caused an estimated $100,000 in damage to the property and items inside the burning home.

“Investigators credit their actions with containing the fire to the bedroom,” the fire marshal said. “The home sustained extensive heat, soot, and smoke damage throughout the other rooms.”

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Harford and receive free news updates.