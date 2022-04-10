Contact Us
Harford Daily Voice serves Aberdeen, Abingdon, Bel Air, Edgewood, Fallston, Havre de Grace, Jarrettsville, Joppatowne, Perryman, Pleasant Hills & Riverside
Return to your home site

Menu

News

Seen Him? Alert Issued For 50-Year-Old Man Reported Missing For A Week In Harford County

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Abdul Jabbar Nasir
Abdul Jabbar Nasir Photo Credit: Harford County Sheriff's Office

Law enforcement agencies in Maryland are seeking the public's assistance in locating a 50-year-old man who has been reported missing by friends and family for a week.

Abdul Jabbar Nasir was last seen riding a motorcycle at approximately 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27 in Harford County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Nasir was described as being 5-foot-10, weighing approximately 160 pounds with brown eyes and gray shoulder-length hair. He was last seen driving a silver Yamaha motorcycle with a Maryland registration of “125Y52.”

No other information was provided by the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information regarding Nasir or his whereabouts has been asked to call 911 or contact the Southern Precinct by calling (410) 612-1717.

to follow Daily Voice Harford and receive free news updates.