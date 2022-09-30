Maryland State Police Leading Search For Missing Harford County Teen

Seen her?

State and local police agencies are seeking the public's assistance as they attempt to locate a teen girl who has been missing since Monday.

At approximately 11 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26, troopers from the Maryland State Police Bel Air Barrack responded to the Arrow Center for Education in the 2400 block of Cresswell Road in Bel Air, where there was a report of a missing child who was identified as 16-year-old Kiera Anais Sidibe.

The teen was described as being Black, approximately 5-foot-8, with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and black leggings, according to police.

Investigators noted that Sidibe may be staying with friends in the Northern District of Baltimore City.

Anyone with information regarding Sidibe or her whereabouts has been asked to contact investigators at the Maryland State Police Bel Air Barrack by calling (410) 879-2101

