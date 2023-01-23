Domestic Assault Suspect Hangs Himself At Harford County Detention Center: Sheriff

Authorities say that an inmate at the Harford County Detention Center killed himself in his cell over the weekend.

Middle River resident Nathaniel Maurice Powell, Jr., 26, who was placed in custody in January for a domestic assault, was found unresponsive in his cell by prison guards early on Sunday morning during regularly scheduled tours.

According to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, Powell was found by a correctional officer at approximately 12:15 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22, unresponsive in a cell with a sheet tied around his neck.

Deputies worked to save Powell’s life and called for medical assistance at the detention center, but Powell was pronounced dead shortly after 1 a.m. on Sunday morning by responding paramedics.

The investigation has been assumed by detectives with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, though no foul play is suspected.

Powell’s body has been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for further evaluation and to determine an exact cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.

