Alert Issued For Vulnerable 76-Year-Old Man Missing For Weeks In Aberdeen

Seen him?

Police investigators in Maryland are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing person who has not been seen or heard from in several weeks.

An alert was issued by the Aberdeen Police Department on Wednesday, Oct. 5 regarding 76-year-old Herbert Dickens, who was last seen several weeks ago by his family, according to the agency.

Dickens was described as being 6-foot tall, weighing approximately 170 pounds with glasses. Officials noted that Dickens does not drive and needs assistance from a cane to walk.

It is unclear what Dickens was wearing when he was last seen by his family. No other descriptive information was provided by the police.

Anyone with information regarding Dickens or his whereabouts has been asked to contact investigators at the Aberdeen Police Department by calling (410) 272-2121.

