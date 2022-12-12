Contact Us
Alert Issued For Missing 14-Year-Old Girl Last Seen Near Edgewood High School

Zak Failla
Inajsia Shykia Williams was last seen in the area of Edgewood High School.
Inajsia Shykia Williams was last seen in the area of Edgewood High School. Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons/Killervogel5/Harford County Sheriff's Office

Seen her?

An alert was issued by law enforcement agencies in Harford County as they seek the public’s assistance in locating 14-year-old Inajsia Shykia Williams, who has been reported missing by friends and family.

Williams was described by the Harford County Sheriff’s Office as being 5-foot-8 weighing approximately 240 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes, and braces.

She was last seen wearing an all-grey sweatsuit on Willoughby Beach Road in the area of Edgewood High School at approximately 7:15 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 12.

Anyone with information regarding Williams or her whereabouts has been asked to call PFC Parra at the Harford County Sheriff’s Office by calling (410) 612-1717 or 911. 

