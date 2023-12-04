Mother Accused Of Murdering Toddler Son In Harford County: Bel Air Police

Early on Sunday morning, an off-duty Harford County Sheriff's deputy was driving on North Main Street in Bel Air when he saw Gloria Elena Hughes, 37, standing in the street with a lifeless child in her arms.

The call for a cardiac arrest came in shortly before 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3 in the 400 block of North Main Street.

According to police, officers arrived within minutes and attempted to save the life of Jason Garcia, 3, who lived in Morganton, North Carolina with his mother, and he was rushed to the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center by paramedics, where he was pronounced dead a half hour later.

Officials say that based on "significant evidence," which includes video footage, Hughes has been charged in connection to the child's death, and there are no additional suspects. The motive for the killing remains under investigation.

Hughes was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death.

She is being held at the Harford County Detention Center pending her next court appearance.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

