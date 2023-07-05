Maryland Racks Up $10.4M In Sales On Opening Weekend After Legalizing Recreational Marijuana

Users have been puffing and passing at will since weed was legalized on Saturday, July 1, with the state’s Cannabis Administration reporting more than $10 million in retail sales over the holiday weekend.

On Opening Day alone, the agency reported a total of $4,518,377 in sales (959,430 for medical use); and between Friday and Sunday, it said there have been a total of $10,429,736 in sales versus approximately $4 million during the same time frame a year ago, which was strictly medicinal.

Officials are cautioning that under the new rules, Maryland residents 21 and over still have limits to how much they can carry at any time:

1.5 ounces of cannabis;

12 grams of concentrated cannabis;

Cannabis products containing up to 750 mg of delta-9-THC.

Homeowners can also grow up to two plants at any time, though they cannot sell it.

A list of the dispensaries in Maryland that are selling recreational marijuana can be found here.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Harford and receive free news updates.