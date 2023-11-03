Maryland Man Raising Tens Of Thousands For Brother Killed In Maine Mass Shooting

Ralph Wellman Brewer has raised tens of thousands of dollars in the week since his 40-year-old brother Peyton Brewer-Ross was one of 18 innocent people who were murdered by suspected gunman Robert Card.

Brewer-Ross was among 18 people killed in the mass shooting that left 13 others with various injuries. Card, an Army reservist, was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a two-day manhunt.

"I live in Maryland, but my heart will always be in Maine as many in my family still live there," he wrote, making note that Brewer-Ross was killed "doing one of the things he thought was so much fun," as he played cornhole with friends at Schemengees Bar and Grill on Lincoln Street in Lewiston.

According to his brother, Brewer-Ross worked as a member of the pipe shop test crew for General Dynamics Bath Iron Works and was a part of the launch of Hull 523, Harvey C. Barnum Jr. over the summer.

Brewer-Ross leaves behind his partner Rachael and 2-year-old daughter Elle.

The family made it to Lewiston on Friday, Nov. 3, where Ralph Brewer shared photos and tributes made by friends and family of the victims.

Following his death, there was no shortage of tributes posted on social media by multiple communities and loved ones.

In the days after his death, upwards of $100,000 was raised on behalf of Brew-Ross' family through his brother's fundraiser.

Those looking to donate to the family can do so here.

