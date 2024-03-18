Maryland Firefighter Reported Missing Near State Park Found Dead In Maryland, Police Say

Friends and family reported David Starr missing on Thursday March 14 after he was last seen in the 600 block of Erie Street with the intention of heading to the area of Susquehanna State Park.

The search for Starr lasted days, until Sunday afternoon, when the Havre de Grace Police Department announced that he had been located, but was dead.

No details about his death were released. It is now being investigated by Maryland Natural Resources Police.

Starr had been with the Susquehanna Hose Company since 1993 and was an active member of Division 2 at the time of his disappearance.

A gathering for Starr has been scheduled at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19 at Division 2, where there will be refreshments served and a grief counselor available.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

