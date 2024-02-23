Man Who Killed Ex-GF While Teen Was On The Phone With Police Likely To Spend Life In Prison

Edgewood resident Jamar Deverick Wise, 43, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder this week and agreed to a sentence range of life suspended with all but 80 years suspended without parole for the murder of 46-year-old Kisha Blackwall.

On Dec. 20, 2022, deputies from the Harford County Sheriff's Office were called to an Edgewood home when a teen girl advised that Wise and her mother were arguing in the front yard, noting that there was a protective order in place and the man was prohibited from being there.

During the course of the call, gunshots rang out, and the girl told officers that her mother had been shot by Wise and was laying in the driveway, and the entire ordeal was caught on camera

Wise was identified as the shooter by the girl, and it was later discovered that the entire incident was filmed by a neighbor on a cellphone.

In addition, investigators noted that victim's two foster children were home at the time of the murder, before Wise was able to flee the area in a rented car.

Wise was apprehended days later in Pennsylvania on Dec. 22, 2022, and at the time he was still in possession of a stolen gun that was used to shoot his victim, who was placed on life support following the attack and later died.

The cause of her death was determined to be a homicide.

Sentencing for Wise has been set for May 10, when prosecutors say they will seek life in prison.

"As a long time domestic violence prosecutor and supervisor, this may be one of the worst cases of domestic violence I have ever seen or prosecuted," State's Attorney Alison Healey stated.

"Nothing will bring back their mother or change the fact that their lives were forever altered by the events that they witnessed on that December day, but my hope is that this resolution will bring the victim's children some peace in knowing that the person responsible for this horrific murder will spend the rest of his life in prison.

