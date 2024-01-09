Man Who Forced Child To Touch Him Inappropriately Gets 25 Years In Maryland: State's Attorney

Following an April 2023 trial, Marvin Scriven was sentenced to 25 years for sexual abuse of a minor and an additional 10 years for a third-degree sexual offense, all of which was suspended, Maryland State's Attorney Alison M. Healey said.

He will submit to five years probation upon release and a lifetime of sex offender registry requirement.

The Middle River man was sentenced by Judge M. Elizabeth Bowen. The court emphasized the need to protect the community when handing down the sentenced.

