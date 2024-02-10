Man Convicted Of Raping Woman Doing Laundry After She Denied Him In Bel Air: Officials

Jose Wilfred Orellana-Cedillos is facing decades in prison after being found guilty at trial for terrorizing a 23-year-old woman after he asked her for a kiss and she said no, officials say.

According to the Harford County State's Attorney's Office, at trial, the woman testified that after she turned him down, Orellana-Cedillos continued to pursue her, groping her, digitally penetrating her, and forcibly raping her in the basement of the home while she was doing laundry.

The victim was related to the mother of Orellana-Cedillos' children, prosecutors noted, and they were inside the home at the time of the assault.

Orellana-Cedillos was apprehended on the night of the rape during a traffic stop, while his young victim was taken to the Harford Memorial Hospital or an examination, which found bruising on her chest and injuries to her vagina "consistent with non-consensual intercourse," officials said.

Orellana-Cedillos was convicted following a five-day trial of second-degree rape, fourth-degree sex offense, and assault. He is scheduled to be sentenced in April, when Orellana-Cedillos will face up to 20 years in prison.

