Contact Us
Harford Daily Voice serves Aberdeen, Abingdon, Bel Air, Edgewood, Fallston, Havre de Grace, Jarrettsville, Joppatowne, Perryman, Pleasant Hills & Riverside
Return to your home site

Menu

Lifestyle

Take Your Dog Through An Agility Course At This Harford County Dog Park

Annie DeVoe
Email me Read More Stories
The Ma and Pa Dog Park is now open
The Ma and Pa Dog Park is now open Photo Credit: Harford County Government/Twitter

Dog owners have a brand new place to take their pups for a stroll with the addition of a new dog park in Harford County.

The Ma & Pa Dog Park opened up earlier this week, offering dog owners an ADA-approved park to take their pups, announced Harford County government officials. 

The dog park is located on North Tollgate Road in Bel Air and has new sod and synthetic turf surfacing, along with a gazebo and dog play and agility equipment for dogs to practice their tricks.

Water fountain installations this spring will also ensure that dogs and owners alike won't have to worry about getting thirsty during their exercise time.

The park has new and improved fencing as well as a retaining wall and underdrain improvements.

to follow Daily Voice Harford and receive free news updates.