Partly Cloudy 81°

SHARE

Injured Person Rescued From Water Near Northern Maryland Beach (Developing)

Volunteer firefighters in Harford County had to make a water rescue on Thursday afternoon when an injury was reported near an area beach.

The person had to be rescued from the waters near Turkey Point.
The person had to be rescued from the waters near Turkey Point. Photo Credit: Google Maps satellite view
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

Crews from the Susquehanna Hose Company used their fireboat on Thursday, July 20 to bring a critically injured person from a beach near Turkey Point to the Rogues Harbor boat ramp, where first responders were waiting.

Officials said that a Maryland State Police helicopter was called to take the person to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation of undisclosed injuries.

No additional information was provided.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Harford and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE