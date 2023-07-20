Injured Person Rescued From Water Near Northern Maryland Beach (Developing)

Crews from the Susquehanna Hose Company used their fireboat on Thursday, July 20 to bring a critically injured person from a beach near Turkey Point to the Rogues Harbor boat ramp, where first responders were waiting.

Officials said that a Maryland State Police helicopter was called to take the person to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation of undisclosed injuries.

No additional information was provided.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

