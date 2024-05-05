Fog/Mist 55°

SHARE

I-95 Crash Abingdon Harford County

A major crash closed all lanes of I-95 north in Harford County Sunday morning, May 5, the MDOT site shows.

Maryland State Police

Maryland State Police

 Photo Credit: Maryland State Police
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

The crash was reported at approximately 6 a.m. in Abingdon. The lanes had reopened as of 11:30 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

to follow Daily Voice Harford and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE