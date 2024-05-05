The crash was reported at approximately 6 a.m. in Abingdon. The lanes had reopened as of 11:30 a.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for more.
A major crash closed all lanes of I-95 north in Harford County Sunday morning, May 5, the MDOT site shows.
