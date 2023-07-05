Four Shot On Fourth Of July Near Harford County Elementary School (Developing)

Deputies were called shortly before 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4 to the 600 block of Edgewood Road, where there was a report of shots fired in the area of Harr Park Court in Edgewood.

Upon arrival, they found three men and a juvenile suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were taken by first responders to area hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, though their condition was not immediately available on Wednesday morning.

The shooting was reported blocks away from Edgewood Elementary School.

No information about a possible motive or shooter has been released by the sheriff’s office.

Tipsters with information have been asked to contact investigators by calling (410) 836-7788.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Harford and receive free news updates.