Firefighter Injured Battling 'Booming' Blaze That Broke Out After Lightning Strike In Joppa

Late in the afternoon of Saturday, July 29, dozens of firefighters from the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company were called to a home on Riverwood Circle when a homeowner heart a loud "boom" and found smoke coming from his attic.

It was later determined that the fire was caused by a lightning strike during the recent round of storms that rollicked the region.

He was able to escape the house unharmed and called 911, which led to a heavy response from the department, which took a half hour to get the flames under control.

While at the scene, a firefighter suffered undisclosed injuries and had to be transported to the MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center in stable condition.

The fire was contained to the attic though it caused an estimated $150,000 in damage due to extensive smoke, water, and related damage on both the first and second floor of the home.

Two residents were displaced and are being assisted by friends and family, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Harford and receive free news updates.