Family Fight Ends With Stabbing Suspect In Sheriff's Custody In Harford County

Mark Daniel Pickett, 28, is in custody following a 14-hour manhunt that ended in the area of Camp Wo-Me-To in Jarrettsville following an incident that happened in the same jurisdiction late on Saturday, April 22.

Deputies from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office were called at approximately 10:45 p.m. to the 3900 block of Rush Road on Saturday night, where there was a reported domestic assault involving three people.

Upon arrival, investigators found a man suffering from stab wounds to the back of the head and his right leg, as well as a woman who suffered facial injuries from an apparent physical assault.

Pickett - who is known to both victims and is a relative - was identified as a main suspect following the initial investigation, which found that the stabbing “occurred as a result of a disagreement that escalated to a physical assault,” according to the sheriff's office.

Both victims were rushed to the Wellspan York Hospital for treatment of their injuries. Pickett fled the scene before deputies arrived, though at 12:40 p.m. on Sunday, April 23, officials announced that he had been taken into custody without incident.

He is facing charges that include:

Attempted murder;

First-degree assault;

Second-degree assault.

Pickett was taken to the Harford County Detention Center to be processed and to make his initial appearance in front of a District Court Commissioner.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Harford and receive free news updates.