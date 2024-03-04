Family Displaced By Fast-Moving Garage Fire In Edgewood

Over the weekend, fire crews were called to the 1800 block of Hanson Road when a blaze broke out inside an Edgewood home, sending a family scurrying.

It took nearly four dozen firefighters from the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company less than a half hour to get the flames under control, but not before causing an estimated $500,000 in damage for the homeowners.

Officials say that the fire started in the garage and the cause remains under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

The displaced family is now being assisted by Harford County Disaster Assistance.

