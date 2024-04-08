Extreme Hoarding Conditions Hinder Firefighters Battling Harford County Blaze: Fire Marshal

Crews from the Susquehanna Hose Company and nearby agencies were called at around 1:30 p.m. on April 7 to Deaver Street in Havre de Grace, where a fire broke out, the homeowner reported.

Fire investigators said that the residents owned both homes and were residing in one when they smelled smoke coming from the other.

Three people were able to safely escape, though upon arrival, firefighters found "extreme hoarding conditions in both homes."

"Hoarding is defined as collecting or keeping large amounts of various items in the home due to strong urges to save them or distress experienced when discarding them," the fire marshal said.

"This behavior can lead to the piling up of items like newspapers, magazines, empty containers, old clothing, paper, rotting food, animals, and occasionally animal manure inside or around a house."

It took more than three dozen firefighters approximately an hour to get the flames under control, though upwards of $200,000 in damage was reported to the home and its contents.

According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), "between 3 and 5 percent of the population struggles with hoarding, a mental disorder characterized by an individual’s inability to discard personal possessions.

"The large amount of possessions fills a home and prevents the everyday use of the space," they added.

"Excessive accumulation of material in homes poses a significant threat to firefighters responding to emergencies in these homes, as well as to residents and neighbors."

No injuries were reported.

"Hoarding increases the risk of fire ignition in a home because personal items may crowd cooking and heating equipment, causing them to catch fire," officials added. "Occupants in these homes are at risk during a fire because blocked exits may prevent their escape, or materials could fall on them.

"In addition, hoarding puts first responders at risk due to obstructed exits, falling objects, and excessive fire loading, and it impedes their ability to search out and rescue people and pets."

