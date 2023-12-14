Dirt Bike Rider Convicted Of Shooting At Family Parked At Red Light Near Edgewood Intersection

Luke Edward Powell, 24, is facing a lengthy prison stay after being arrested for a shooting near his Cherry Road home in Edgewood while he was riding his dirt bike, which he subsequently tried to hide from investigators.

According to prosecutors, on Sept. 5, 2022, deputies from the Harford County Sheriff's Office were called to investigate a reported shooting near the intersection of Hanson Road and Edgewood Road.

Investigators say that Powell rode a red and white dirt bike and fired several gunshots at his victims, a man and his father, who were parked at a red light in the area.

The younger victim was familiar with Powell and was able to identify him as the shooter, officials noted. Their vehicle sustained damage, but neither victim suffered serious injuries.

Shell casings recovered at the scene of the shooting were ultimately linked to a weapon that was recovered from Powell's home.

Then detectives made a curious discovery.

A red and white dirt bike was found hidden in thick brush behind his Cherry Road home, which was still hot to the touch, contrary to Powell previously stating that he neither owned nor rode that day.

Further investigation showed Powell taking the same dirt bike out of a shed and riding it down the road just before the shooting, prosecutors said. The gun used in the shooting was never recovered.

Powell was convicted following a nine-day trial of:

Attempted first-degree murder;

First-degree assault;

Two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence;

Transporting a handgun in a vehicle.

After the jury returned the guilty verdict, State's Attorney Aliso Healey issued a statement saying that "justice was served."

"This verdict further ensures that (Powell) will be off the streets of our community and will be unable to perpetrate any further crimes of violence for the foreseeable future, if ever," she said.

"I commend the victims in this matter for their strength and willingness to testify in this case, and it is my sincere hope that they heal from this terrifying event and move forward in the most positive way possible.

"Using a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence, especially with the intent to take the life of one of our citizens, is an intolerable act."

Powell is scheduled to be sentenced in March.

