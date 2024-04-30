Crash On US-1 Leads To Delays For Motorists Before Afternoon Rush In Harford County

Crews from the Fallston Volunteer Fire and Ambulance Company were busy following a crash at the intersection of Belair Road (US-1) and Mountain Road (MD-152).

Some lanes at the busy intersection were temporarily blocked while first responders evaluated the scene and investigated the crash.

Officials said that motorists can expect delays in the area. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The vehicles were being loaded onto flatbeds as of 3:35 p.m. on April 30 as the scene was being cleared.

