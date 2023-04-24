Case Of Tuberculosis Confirmed At Joppatowne High School

An alert was issued by the Harford County Health Department and Maryland Department of Health on Monday, April 24, advising that the agencies are working together with the local school district to investigate the reported case.

Parents were sent a letter and fact sheet on Monday with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and a robo-call was sent out from Harford County Public Schools on Monday afternoon to make the community aware of the situation.

Following the confirmation of the case, the Health Department has began contact tracing efforts, which will provide testing and free treatment for anyone connected to the outbreak, officials said.

According to the health department, tuberculosis is an infection caused by bacteria that typically affects the lung. Infections and the disease are treatable with medication.

The bacteria can live in the body for years without symptoms, and once it becomes active, it can begin spreading from person to person. It is estimated that upwards of 13 million people in the US live with latent tuberculosis.

Symptoms of tuberculosis include feelings of sickness or weakness, weight loss, fever, and night sweats. The symptoms of the disease also include coughing, chest pain, and coughing up blood.

“Tuberculosis is spread through the air from person to person after prolonged exposure in an enclosed space,” Deputy Health Officer Dr. Jamie Sibel said. “Our investigation is an important step to help prevent the spread of tuberculosis.”

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Harford and receive free news updates.