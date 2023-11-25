Fair 34°

Camper Goes Up In Flames Days After Being Parked In Harford County Lot (Video)

Questions have been raised after a camper went up in flames days after it was placed near a Harford County park.

Deputy State Fire Marshals have not confirmed the owner

Crews from the Fallston Volunteer Fire Company were called to the Mountain Road Park and Ride near Reckord Road Park in Joppa shortly before 11 p.m. on Friday night, where there was a fully-engulfed Prowler camper, officials say.

Firefighters were able to quickly corral the flames, though not before the camper was destroyed and the blaze caused an estimated $10,000 in damage.

No injuries were reported.

Following the fire, officials are attempting to locate the owner of the camper after local residents say that the vehicle was placed in the lot on Wednesday afternoon.

The fire remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to call the Maryland Fire Marshal's Northeast Regional Office at (410) 386-3050.

